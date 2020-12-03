Latvia Charges Employees of Baltnews, Sputnik Latvia With Violating EU Sanctions Regime

According to Sputnik Latvia, the charges were brought under Article 84 of the Latvian Criminal Law – violation of the EU sanctions regime, with punishment ranging from a monetary fine to imprisonment.
"Latvian citizens are accused of violating the sanctions regime because of their work for the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. According to Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Rossiya Segodnya is subject to personal EU sanctions imposed on the agency’s general director, Dmitry Kiselev, in 2014. The employees of the sites were searched, equipment and communications were confiscated. After interrogations, a non-disclosure statement was taken", the SputnikLive Telegram channel says.
In late 2019 Sputnik Estonia was pressured by the country's authorities into shutting down its operations in the country. The authorities cited EU sanctions imposed on Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik Estonia. However, the outlet itself has not appeared on any sanctions lists.
