BioNTech Holds Presser on Coronavirus Vaccine Programme

Sputnik goes live from Mainz, Germany, as BioNTech SE is holding a press conference on the subject of the COVID-19 vaccine development programme of its lead vaccine candidate BNT162b2, developed with Pfizer.
In November, BioNTech and Pfizer announced that their vaccine had 95 percent efficacy, according to the final trial analysis.
The company had initiated additional rolling submissions across the globe including in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan, and plans to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.
