Register
06:26 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arrives to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron after the Tech for Good Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to persuade Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other internet giants to discuss tax and data protection issues at a Paris meeting set to focus on how they could use their global influence for the public good

    Pregnant Danish Women's Blood Tests Used in US Business Scheme Linked to Mark Zuckerberg – Reports

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106653/50/1066535097_0:285:5472:3363_1200x675_80_0_0_a5d04d60f76b0f685cf6d2e532dbfe7a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012011081322665-pregnant-danish-womens-blood-tests-used-in-us-business-scheme-linked-to-mark-zuckerberg--reports/

    Danish participants in a medical research project were never informed of its commercial interests. While the project with the involvement of Facebok CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is tipped to become an international success, Danish experts have slammed it as a violation of data protection and a "bad deal for Denmark".

    Some 263 Danish women who participated in a public research project and gave blood samples at the State Serum Institute (SSI) every week throughout their pregnancy have been surprised to learn that they were in fact part of an undisclosed US business enterprise, Danish Radio reported.

    The blood samples, originally intended to track neurotransmitters during pregnancy, were sent to the US and formed the basis of a blood test that can predict premature birth, which many expect to become a worldwide success. The American research centre involved was founded by Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and is now the co-owner of the invention. The participants were never informed of the commercial interests of the research project.

    "I feel that my trust and my good intentions have been abused", Mary Petersen, one of the women who participated in the research project, told Danish Radio.

    Undisclosed Commercial Interests

    While the research project was approved by a Science Ethics Committee, the SSI failed to notify it about all of the analysis methods the US side had to carry out or the commercial interests of the project.

    According to Kent Kristensen, associate professor of health law at the University of Southern Denmark, the research project was thus approved on the wrong basis and in violation of a law intended to protect participants in health research.

    The hundreds of blood samples were sent to Stanford University without a so-called data processor agreement having been entered into, which ensures that the data is not misused. Without a data processor agreement, the samples were transferred illegally in violation of the rules on data protection, according to Kent Kristensen.

    'Bad Deal for Denmark'

    In 2017, Mads Melbye and his US research colleagues applied for a patent that would allow them to make money on the blood test based on the data from the pregnant Danish women. The research centre that filed the application with the US Patent Office and is now in charge of commercialising the test, was founded by Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. It is called Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, named after Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Chan.

    Professor Kim Østergaard from Copenhagen Business School, an expert in contract law, estimated that the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub has gained the most control over the blood test and stands to earn the most from it. He also called it a "bad agreement for Denmark". By contrast, the SSI assured that "from a market point of view [the organisation] receives a fair share of the income", and that the test will be "made available cheaply in Denmark".

    Personal Interests

    In California, Mads Melbye and his American colleagues also founded a private company. The company is called Mirvie and in 2018 received around $70 million in start-up capital from private investors and entered into a pre-agreement with Chan Zuckerberg Biohub. In 2018, Mads Melbye owned about a fifth of the company. His American research colleague, the daily manager of Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, had the same stake, Danish Radio reported.

    According to the SSI, Melbye didn't tell the institute about his financial interest in the pregnancy project. At the request of the Ministry of Health and the Elderly, Mads Melbye sold his shares last year and withdrew from the company, according to Danish Radio.

    In the aftermath of these revelations, Melbye resigned this summer. While Melbye personally rejected making any mistakes, the State Serum Institute regretted not properly informing the participating women about all the aspects of the study.

    Related:

    Zuckerberg Says Platform Companies Shouldn't Be 'Arbiter of Truth'
    Over 140 Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists Urge Facebook to Improve Policies on Misinformation
    Zuckerberg Slams Trump for 'Incendiary Rhetoric' After 'When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts' Post
    Facebook's Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Centibillionaire
    Tags:
    Mark Zuckerberg, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse