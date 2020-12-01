Poland, Hungary Expect EU Budget Proposals From Germany, Polish Government Says

According to Mueller, at the meeting between Morawiecki and Orban, "options for various agreements" on the EU budget were considered.
"We are awaiting proposals from Germany on the issue. We are open to new proposals, we are convinced that we should reach an agreement," he said.
The European Union has not yet unanimously approved a new seven-year budget and continues discussions. As the European Council president, Charles Michel, said on November 19, the position of a number of EU member states indicates that a new financial plan could take many years.
Poland and Hungary vetoed a financial plan and an EU economic recovery package due to disagreement with a "conditional mechanism" to allocate funds. Warsaw and Budapest initially opposed the mechanism, which could lead to them losing EU funding due to violations of European norms and legal obligations.
