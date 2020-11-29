About 250 People Detained During Opposition Protests in Minsk, City Authorities Say

On Sunday, the opposition supporters held a new series of regular post-election rallies in Minsk and other cities across the country.
"About 250 citizens have been detained for violating the legislation on mass events on the territory of Minsk," the authority said in a statement, adding that the participants were repeatedly warned about the inadmissibility of illegal actions.
Belarus has been seeing mass anti-government protests since the presidential election on 9 August, which brought victory to long-time President Alexander Lukashenko. Supporters of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya claim that the election results were rigged and have been taking to the streets since then, demanding Lukashenko's resignation.
