UK, France Sign Agreement to Better Tackle Illegal Migration Via English Channel

The agreement was signed by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.
"The number of officers patrolling French beaches will double as a result of a new agreement reached by the Home Secretary and her French counterpart today to tackle migrant activity in the Channel. [Patel and Darmanin] reaffirmed their commitment to make this route unviable," the press release said, specifying that the number of French officers would be increased from December 1.
According to the press release, the agreement builds on a cooperation framework that has already proven effective in increasing the proportion of intercepted and prevented crossing attempts from 41 percent in 2019 to 60 percent in recent weeks. This includes "more police patrols on French beaches and enhanced intelligence sharing between our security and law enforcement agencies."
"On top of these new operational plans, we will introduce a new asylum system that is firm and fair, and I will bring forward new legislation next year to deliver on that commitment," Patel was quoted as saying.
In particular, London and Paris are determined to fix their "broken asylum system," by making sure it welcomes migrants who need asylum via safe and legal routes and turns away those coming from "safe EU countries" to abuse it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)