Croatian Prime Minister to Self-Isolate After Wife Contracts Coronavirus

"After the onset of a mild fever, the Prime Minister's wife took a test for #COVID19 on Saturday and tested positive. Consequently @AndrejPlenkovic was tested on Saturday and his test was negative. He was assigned a measure of self-isolation for 10 days," government spokesman Marko Milic said on Twitter.
Nakon pojave blage temperature, supruga predsjednika Vlade u subotu je pristupila testiranju na #COVID19 i nalaz joj je pozitivan. Slijedom toga @AndrejPlenkovic u subotu se testirao te mu je nalaz negativan. Određena mu je mjera samoizolacije u trajanju od 10 dana.— MarkoM_HR (@HrMarkom) November 28, 2020
There are nearly 123,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in Croatia. On Saturday, the country’s health authorities announced that 3,987 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in the past 24 hours. Croatia’s total coronavirus death toll stands at 1,655, with 55 new deaths reported on Saturday.
As of November 29, over 62.08 million cases of the infection have been detected in the world, while the global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 1.449 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
