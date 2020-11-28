At Least 3 People Killed, 1 Missing as Floods Hit Italy's Sardinia Island, Report Says

Heavy rains rocked Sardinia early on Saturday, causing floods and mudslides, with Nuoro's Bitti city bearing the brunt of the storm. La Nuova Sardegna newspaper reported electricity and internet blackouts in the city as rescue teams struggle to tackle the disaster.One local resident was reportedly already found drowned at home and another one was killed in his truck covered under a mudslide, with the body of a 90-year-old woman still missing. Another person has been counted as missing, as well.
Rivers of mud blocked roads all across Nuoro, forcing the authorities to close schools and parks, according to the report. The weather forecast promises an improvement by Sunday afternoon.
Last month, heavy downpours hit northern Italy in the Piedmont region where some villages were cut off and more than 10 people went missing.
