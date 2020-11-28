Demonstrators Rally Against French Security Bill in Paris

Live from Paris as protesters rally against the 'Global Security' bill in France.
Article 24 of the bill, which has come under especial criticism as it makes it illegal to distribute videos and photos identifying law enforcement officers and thereby violate their "physical or mental integrity," was approved by the parliament, against the backdrop of demonstrations over the past week.
#SputnikPhotos | Une nouvelle manifestation se tient ce 28 novembre à #Paris contre la #LoiSécuritéGlobale https://t.co/7srrFKOQHQ pic.twitter.com/QQ5HhC8gjv— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 28, 2020
Critics of the legislation have said say it may hamper the functions of mass media to cover protests and inform the population, while also violating freedom of expression.
In turn, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter that the government has never had any intention to undermine freedoms of press and expression, and added that he would refer the bill's controversial Article 24 to the country's Constitutional Court.
