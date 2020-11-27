'Inadmissible Violence:' Football Star Mbappe Slams Violent Arrest of Black Music Producer in Paris

French football star Kylian Mbappe has turned to Twitter to condemn as "unbearable" and "inadmissible" the recent arrest of a black man by Parisian police that was captured on CCTV and went viral.
November 26, 2020
After the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron demanded that the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin punish those responsible for the beating and racial abuse of a Black music producer, French BFM TV reported.
According to the media, the French president was "very shocked" after he saw images of the incident captured on the CCTV.
Earlier this week, French news website Loopsider published CCTV footage showing a violent arrest of black man Michel Zecler in the 17th arrondissement of the French capital.
After seeing the police, the man entered the studio to avoid a fine. The police, however, followed him inside and then attacked.
"I was lucky enough, unlike many other people, to have had the video that protects me," Mr Zecler said.
