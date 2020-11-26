Register
11:46 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates outside of the conference centre where Brexit trade deal negotiations are taking place in London, Britain November 9, 2020

    Post-Brexit Trade Deal May Happen, But Not 'at Any Cost', Rishi Sunak Says

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081198368_0:45:3070:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_d15134bf447df9e18075d89048539935.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011261081281915-post-brexit-trade-deal-may-happen-but-not-at-any-cost-rishi-sunak-says/

    Issues such as fishing quotas and market terms, including a level playing field remain major stumbling blocks between London and Brussels. While the deadline initially set for a trade accord blueprint has already expired, speculation is now rife that a no-deal withdrawal is quite likely.

    A post-Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union may be coming soon, but London will not sacrifice its interests for the sake of a deal becoming a reality, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

    "With a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there", the politician told Sky News. "It's clear what the shape of the deal looks like".

    While acknowledging the importance and desirability of a negotiated settlement in comments to LBC radio, Sunak called against "stretching for a deal at any cost", arguing that's "not the right thing to do".

    Britain's chief negotiator David Frost (L) and EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrive for a working breakfast after a seventh round of talks, in Brussels on August 21, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / YVES HERMAN
    Britain's chief negotiator David Frost (L) and EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrive for a working breakfast after a seventh round of talks, in Brussels on August 21, 2020.

    On Wednesday, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was prepared for Britain divorcing it without a newly clinched trade agreement with the bloc's member states, irrespective of the "genuine progress" the sides have managed to make, as the end to the post-Brexit transition period draws near.

    Focus on 'Integrity of Single Market'

    "The European Union is well prepared for a no-deal-scenario, but of course we prefer to have an agreement", she said, stressing the bloc's readiness to "be creative", and the EU's firm intention "not to put into question the integrity of our single market".

    As per Ms von der Leyen, negotiators had agreed upon the outline of a new partnership treaty on goods and services, and likewise on transport issues, with progress also made on issues from judicial cooperation to distribution of welfare benefits.

    Yet, major sticking points like fishing quotas and thorny governance issues still remain unresolved, pushing the two parties away from each other. In a recent rant, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Britain of "dragging its feet" in last-ditch Brexit talks and warned Paris would not yield on the issue of fisheries, a totemic one for both Britain and France.

    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one of the main subjects for negotiations between the UK and Europe, after the UK left the European Union on Friday.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020. The fishing industry is predicted to be one of the main subjects for negotiations between the UK and Europe, after the UK left the European Union on Friday.

    Deal in Limbo

    An official, cited by Reuters, confirmed a deal could soon become a reality, but it's unlikely to happen before the coming weekend.

    On 31 December 2020, the UK is due to withdraw from the European Union's Single Market and Customs Union, which will mark the end of the so-called transition period that began on 31 January 2020 with Britain's formal withdrawal from the bloc.

    A supposed mid-November deadline lauded by both sides as essential to get a UK-EU post-withdrawal trade agreement in place for the end of the year has now come and gone, in part due to talks having been stalled several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Whatever the case, the limbo regarding new trade regulations has already sparked speculation that no accord whatsoever will come along unless either of the sides makes the first move.

    Related:

    Fisheries Won’t Be Adjustment Variable in Post-Brexit Talks, France's Foreign Minister Says
    UK May Face Several Concurrent Crises Amid End of Brexit Transition, Leaked Report Says
    Johnson Says Brexit Progress Rests on EU's Acceptance of UK's Fishing Access Control
    Tags:
    London, Brussels, withdrawal, trade, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse