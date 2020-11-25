Register
05:16 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Danish Interior Minister Inger Stojberg holds her phone showing a Danish flags as she attends a Justice and Home Affairs Council at the European Council in Brussels on November 18, 2016

    'Drain the Swamp': Denmark's Former Hardline Immigration Minister Slammed Over 'Trumpist' Rhetoric

    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    While the phrase "drain the swamp" originated in the 19th century, it has recently become synonymous with the politics of Donald Trump, a deeply unpopular figure in Denmark.

    Former Danish Immigration Minister and liberal-conservative Venstre party deputy leader Inger Støjberg has landed in hot water after calling to "drain the swamp", a phrase immediately associated with the campaign and views of US President Donald Trump.

    Standing before a cartoon of the incumbent prime minister, Mette Frederiksen of the Social Democrat party, Støjberg employed the language of US President Donald Trump by saying: "We have to drain the swamp of Mette Frederiksen's power and arrogance".

    Due to Trump's deep unpopularity in Denmark (merely 10 percent of Danes had confidence in Trump, according to a 2020 study by the Per Research Centre), Støjberg's comments sparked outrage across party lines.

    Justice Minister Social Democrat Nick Hækkerup called the comments "deeply distasteful" and "damaging".

    "Venstre is attempting to create a schism in Denmark to try and win political ground. But we cannot have a situation like in the US, where the population loses all trust in the authorities", he said.

    Social Liberal Party leader Sofie Carsten Nielsen urged Venstre to "distance themselves from this", not to "sow division", and "not to become like the GOP".

    ​Even former and current Venstre members weighed in, expressing criticism.

    "'To drain the swamp' has, until now, never been a part of normal Danish speech", former Prime Minister and long-time Venstre leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

    Even Former Venstre Justice Minister Søren Pind lamented the phrasing on Twitter.

    "'Drain the Swamp...' what happened to my good old party?", Pind wondered.

    "I thought the liberals were against cultural appropriation. Apparently not in the case of Reagan-Trump-Støjberg", he added.

    ​Even Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the current chair of Venstre and the son of former Foreign Minister Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, tried to distance himself and the party from Støjberg's rhetoric.

    "I have heard that phrase from the – fortunately – now former US president. I can assure you that whatever he meant by that phrase does not represent the views of Venstre", Ellemann-Jensen told TV2.

    Støjberg, no stranger to controversy, stuck to her guns by arguing it was just a common phrase.

    "I thought it was such a common American expression when it comes to not just being perfect in power. And that is what I think is the problem with Mette Frederiksen and her government", Støjberg told Danish Radio.

    Støjberg previously landed in hot water after celebrating the 50th tightening of immigration laws under her tenure with cake and calling Muslims fasting for Ramadan to take a leave of absence from work so as not to disturb the rest of society.

    The phrase "drain the swamp" has frequently been used by American politicians since the 19th century, alluding to measures combat malaria by keeing mosquito populations low. Over the years, it has been employed by Ronald Reagan, Pan Buchanan, and Nancy Pelosi, to name a few. However, in recent years it has become most cloesly associated with Donald Trump, who in three weeks before the 2016 election tweeted it no fewer than 79 times, describing his plan to combat corruption and fix the government's problems.

    Related:

    Charlie Hebdo Denies Danish Party Permission to Publish Muhammad Cartoons Over 'Wrong' Values
    Danish Minister Who Apologised for 'Drunk and Stupid' Sex With 15-Year-Old Girl Reported for Rape
    Danish Health Experts Demand Ritual Circumcision Be Moved to Hospitals
    Danish Study Raises Questions on Efficacy of Mask Use Against Covid-19
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse