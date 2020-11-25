Hundreds Protest in Paris After Migrant Camp Dismantled by Police - Videos

Rallies against France's migration policies continue as hundreds of people gathered in Place de la Republique in the French capital.
The protest was organised by undocumented migrants from the Paris region, including the Utopia56 and Solidarite-Migrants Wilson.
Demonstrators are demanding immediate and decent accommodation for immigrants after police dismantled a camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis last week, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people. Protesters chanted, "Solidarity with undocumented [immigrants]!".
«Solidarité avec les sans-papiers!», scandent les participants au rassemblement assis place de la #Républiquehttps://t.co/8vgAaQwlcR pic.twitter.com/NL3CeGnJvV— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 24, 2020
Nouveau rassemblement de soutien aux migrants place de la #République au lendemain de la violente évacuation d'un campement temporaire à Paris. Les associations demandent une solution d’urgence #refugies pic.twitter.com/TDgrVsiUc5— Xenia__Sputnik (@XseniaSputnik) November 24, 2020
Protesters were also heard calling for Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to resign.
Grand rassemblement de soutien aux #migrants à Paris: des manifestants scandent «Darmanin démission»https://t.co/QDV1SWKzAp#République pic.twitter.com/7P0PeOQFuJ— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) November 24, 2020
According to a Sputnik correspondent, protesters attempted to initiate a spontaneous demonstration, but were quickly dispersed by police and pushed back to Place de la Republique.
Tentative de départ en manifestation spontanée rapidement dispersée par les forces de l’ordre. Les manifestants reviennent place de la #république où se tenait un rassemblement de soutien aux #migrants #refugies pic.twitter.com/7YElV71DMa— Xenia__Sputnik (@XseniaSputnik) November 24, 2020
On Monday, protesters set up tents in central Paris since not all of them were given shelter following the evacuation of the Saint-Denis camp. Some of the tents were later taken away by the migrants themselves, while others were dismantled by police.
