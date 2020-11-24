Protests Against France's Migration Policies Persist in Paris

Migrants and activists are continuing to rally in Paris’ Place de la Republique on Tuesday, having taken to the streets in protest against the country’s refugee policies, and in particular in response to last week’s evacuation of the Saint-Denis migrant camp.
On Monday, hundreds of Parisians moved to support the cause, installing tents on the square, which law enforcement attempted to remove, resulting in occasional scuffles.
Earlier this month, police moved 2,500 refugees out of the migrant camp located in the north of Paris. Around 800 refugees reportedly remain unaccommodated.
