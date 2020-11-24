Register
06:04 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kindergarten in Sweden

    Sweden Seeks Mandatory Daycare Amid Reports of Migrant Children's Scanty Language Skills

    © CC BY 2.0 / Niklas Hellerstedt / Lillekärrskolan, Gothenburg
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106040/05/1060400566_0:239:2592:1697_1200x675_80_0_0_5e0c0083285cd3ba090d7f402fedbe6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011241081256366-sweden-seeks-mandatory-daycare-amid-reports-of-migrant-childrens-scanty-language-skills/

    According to a fresh report, half of six-year-olds at preschools in Stockholm's Järva, which has a high proportion of immigrants, speak poor Swedish and thus risk falling behind in the education process.

    Following the alarm about the lack of Swedish skills among immigrant children, the government's investigators have proposed to introduce compulsory preschool for all Swedish children starting from the age of five, the newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

    The drastic proposal means that compulsory schooling, as a rule, will begin in preschool in the autumn term of the year when the child turns five.

    The government's investigators have been tasked with submitting proposals in order to "increase participation" in preschool among children aged 3-5 and strengthen the children's command of Swedish, specifically with regard to newly arrived children.

    In addition to the said obligation, it has also been proposed that municipalities should be obliged to "conduct outreach activities" in order to increase preschool participation.

    It will also be mandatory for municipalities to offer preschool to all children who need to get "better language development in Swedish". Direct enrollment means that the municipalities, without the guardians' application, must offer children a place at a preschool before the autumn of the calendar year when the child turns 3 years old.

    According to government investigator Lotta Edholm, the plan will reach thousands of chidren, at least half with an immigrant background.

    Edholm stressed that there may be several reasons why newly arrived children do not participate in preschool activities, including the lack of information about the preschool's mission and "traditional gender roles", where the mother stays at home with children.

    One problem associated with the preschool plan is the lack of competent staff. According to the latest statistics, 263 preschools across the country lack qualified teachers. There is also a lack of staff with childcare skills. To remedy this, a salary boost of up to SEK 10,000 ($1,116) a month has been suggested.

    The new regulations are intended to enter into force in the autumn of 2023.

    This week, a report was published that every second six-year-old at preschools in the Järva area of Stockholm, which has a high proportion of immigrants, speaks poor Swedish and thus risks falling through the cracks of the educational system, national broadcaster SVT reported. This observation is valid even for children born in Sweden, the report underscored.

    Earlier this year, the governing Social Democrats proposed obligatory preschool starting from the tender age of two. The suggestion was touted as promoting equality, liberating women, and equipping the children with better opportunities. However, the proposal met a lot of flak online, as people complained it would further burden the childcare system and enhance indoctrination. A petition was started online and garnered thousands of signatures.

    Even Education Minister Anna Ekström was hesitant about the proposal.

    "The road via coercion, we have to think about extra carefully. We have a preschool that has been based on voluntary participation for many years and we have a very high enrollment rate", Ekström told SVT.

     

    Related:

    Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman Rules Islamic Veil Ban Illegal
    Second Church in Sweden Vandalised, Set on Fire in Less Than a Week
    Major COVID Study Ranks Sweden as Worst in Reducing Spread of Epidemic
    Tags:
    education, language, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse