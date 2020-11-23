'Fundamental Differences' Persist in UK Trade Talks, EU's Barnier Says

"After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today... Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal," the EU negotiator, Michel Barnier commented, speculating on the continuing bilateral negotiations over the terms and conditions of Britain's divorce from the European bloc.
As of late 2020, the UK is set to withdraw from the European Union's Single Market and Customs Union, thereby drawing a line under the so-called transition period, which was ushered in in early 2020 by Britain's formal exit from the bloc.
Such issues as fishing quotas and market terms including a level playing field have since remained major talking points in the latest rounds of discussions on the subject.
London insists that "British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats", with Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisting that "taking back control" over the UK's waters is a key Brexit objective and vowing that Britain will become an "independent coastal state". Brussels for its part demands a "fair share" of the fisheries as a precondition for any potential trade deal.
