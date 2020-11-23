Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire, Wounds Police Officer in Western Germany - Law Enforcement

According to a police statement, published on the website Presse Portal, the police were called in on Sunday to report a person firing chaotically in the street.
Later, the shooter fired at approaching officers, wounding one of them, who was later taken to a hospital. Eventually, the criminal sustained fatal wounds received during the shoot out with law enforcement. There is no information about any other casualties at the moment.
The Bonn criminal police have opened an investigation into the incident. The criminal's identity and possible motives have not yet been established.
According to a police spokesman in Bonn, the 44-year-old shooter had been under the influence of alcohol. When the police arrived, he tried to escape the area. As the officers pursued him, he opened fire and wounded one of them.
