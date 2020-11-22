Register
06:47 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman lights a candle outside Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice on October 31, 2020, to pay tribute to the victims two days after a knife attacker killed three people, cutting the throat of two, inside the church of the French Riviera city, and police arrest a young Tunisian migrant from Sfax who arrived in Europe only last month, according to French prosecutors. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

    French Lawmakers Call for Tough Action on Those Refusing to Assimilate, Fiche S Extremists

    © AFP 2020 / Valery Hache
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/01/1080945598_0:183:3072:1911_1200x675_80_0_0_ad8b8ed880b8e63786f47eb0a541b4f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011221081239747-french-lawmakers-call-for-tough-action-on-those-refusing-to-assimilate-fiche-s-extremists/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva – France should introduce stricter measures for those who refuse to assimilate into the French society, MPs told Sputnik, suggesting tougher measures for those who are included in the notorious Fiche S security list and closer monitoring of jails which have recently become breeding grounds for radicalisation.

    Earlier in the week, reports emerged claiming that President Emmanuel Macron met with the French Council of the Muslim Faith and asked it to work out a charter of values that should be respected in the country. The move is a part of a broad clampdown on radical Islamism, which Macron announced following the brutal beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a French teen of Chechen origin over allegedly showing controversial cartoons depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad.

    The teacher's killing was followed by a deadly stabbing attack in a Catholic church in Nice in late October, in which a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant killed three people. Another knife-stabbing attempt occurred shortly after in Avignon, and the assailant was shot dead by security forces. It was followed by yet another incident in Lyon, as well as near the French consulate in Saudi Arabia.

    ‘COMPLETELY ALIEN’ VALUES

    As France is going through another surge of terrorist attacks, critics blame poor migration policies. In particular, the Nice attacker, Brahim Aoussaoui, arrived from Tunisia on the Italian island of Lampedusa in September along with other migrants. In October, ahead of the attacks, he was ordered to leave the country, since he had no right to refuge. However, he managed to not only stay in the country but also to move across the whole territory of Italy and reach France.

    While Aoussaoui was not on the notorious Fiche S card, France's list of potential security threats, many questions have been raised about the security of French borders. Many previous attackers were on the list, including Cherif Chekatt, the shooter in the Christmas market in Strasbourg back in December 2018.

    Security forces guard the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    France's Current Terror Wave Unlikely to Be Defeated Soon With Macron at Helm, MEP Says
    French authorities have to draw consequences for those people who refuse to assimilate or refuse to respect French culture, including those on the Fiche S list, European parliament member Jean-Lin Lacapelle told Sputnik.

    When attached to a person, the Fiche S list identifies him or her as a serious threat to national security and allows surveillance. Apart from suspected Islamists, these markers are assigned to criminals from gangs, prison escapees and radical ecologists. Back in 2015, the then-French administration admitted that there had been 20,000 on such a list in the country.

    "If these persons are foreigners, they must be deported. If they are binational, they must be stripped from their French nationality and deported. If they are French, they must be monitored in a way that serves two purposes: preventing terror attacks (by strengthening the abilities of Homeland Security), and severing them from radicalisation fertile grounds, by acting on mainstream narratives and public interests, on the consultation of online content, on preachings and religious rhetoric, whether uttered in mosques or not," Lacapelle said.

    According to Lacapelle, many Muslims in France live with a set of values that are "completely alien" to the European ones and who do not respect France’s values.

    "This, however, is none of the President's [Macron] doing: the core of the problem lies within the incompatibility between these persons and the core values of France and Europe," he explained.

    Meanwhile, the leader of the Unbowed France political party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who was Macron's rival in the 2016 presidential election, believes that hatred against Muslims in the country is merely disguised as secularism.

    "There is hatred in this country toward Muslims under the guise of secularism. Secularism does not mean to hate religion," Melenchon, who represents a Bouches-du-Rhone department in southern France, which has a large Muslim population, told French media in the wake of the attacks.

    The politician called for ending constant suspicion toward the Muslim population and added that Muslims should be respected.

    "What is the goal of the Islamist terrorist? Scare and divide. He seeks to divide Muslims from the rest of the population to draw them under his political authority. Terrorists must know that they do not scare us and that they will not achieve their goal," he said in a separate statement on Twitter.

    FEAR MUST CHANGE SIDES

    Another European Parliament member, Jean-Paul Garraud, drew attention to the French jails which are considered to be a breeding ground for extremism.

    "Many terrorists are coming [from these prisons] and will come out in the coming months. This will undoubtedly increase the threat in the country," Garraud, who is also a member of the parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, told Sputnik.

    Radicalisation in European jails has become a worrying trend over recent years and French prisons are not an exception. For example, Amedy Coulibaly who shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge in 2015 and a day later took hostage and killed another four people in the Hyper Casher store, revealed to have planned the attacks with Cherif Kouachi, a Charlie Hebdo office attacker, whom he met while serving his jail term in Fleury-Merogis Prison back in the 2000s.

    French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes (Busts Gallery) to access Versailles' hemicycle to address both the upper and lower houses of the French parliament at a special session in Versailles, near Paris, 9 July 2018.
    © AP Photo / Charles Platiau
    Macron vs Islamism: How France & Muslim World Can Overcome Their Spat, Team Up to Combat Radicalism
    Garraud views uncontrolled immigration as an important factor behind the rise of terrorist attacks in the country. If the government fails to act properly, the country will continue to be the target, the politician believes, adding that "fear must change sides."

    "Our country is under attack because it is the symbol of what Islamism hates, which is freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of worship. France is discovering that among the descendants of the populations it has welcomed in the past, some, even very young, identify with Islamist ideology," he concluded.

    Garraud hopes that Paris finally takes the measure of the danger, but the acts are slow in coming.

    "We have already wasted a lot of time, and it is not by closing a mosque and expelling a few dozen foreigners registered for terrorism when there are officially more than 4,000 [of them] in France that we will not be fighting effectively against the terrorist threat," he said.

    Meanwhile, Lacapelle believes that we must affirm France against radical Islam and we must affirm French culture against radicalization.

    "French culture is more than just laws: it is an artistic, intellectual and historical legacy, which we must not hesitate to enforce. Yet we are refusing to do so, for the sake of multiculturalism, of the right of others not to be French, not to live like the French, of individual rights granted by the ECHR [European Convention on Human Rights], but that only apply to an abstract person in an abstract environment, and show their limits when things become concrete," he concluded.

    Tags:
    extremists, Islamism, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pair is kissing in Red Square in Moscow
    New Year's Coming: Views of Snow Covered Moscow
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse