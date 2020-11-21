Anti-Lockdown Protest Held in Leipzig, Germany

Sputnik is live from Leipzig as people gather on Saturday to protests against the measures imposed by the German government to halt the spread of COVID-19, as the number of cases continues to soar in the country.
The demonstration is taking place after the German Bundestag adopted legislation on Wednesday which provides the government with a stronger legal basis to introduce restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, including maintaining social distance, wearing masks, closing shops, restaurants and other venues.
Earlier this month, Germany entered a month-long partial lockdown in a bid to curb a new outbreak of the virus. While schools, workplaces and shops were permitted to stay open, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues were ordered to shut down.
As of Saturday, Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total tally reaching 902,528, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The death toll has jumped by 254 to 13,884 people within the same period of time. More than 593,000 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
