Vatican Strives to Uncover How Pope's IG Account 'Liked' Model's Racy Pic

As the investigation into Pope's official Instagram account allegedly "liking" a photo of a scantily-clad Brazilian model continues, one Vatican official has announced that the "like" in question did not originate from the Holy See.
Therefore, the official said, Vatican has been working "in close connection" with the Instagram in order to determine who exactly "liked" that picture.
On 13 November, a risque photo of a 27-year old Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto, featuring her dressed in a small tartan miniskirt and white garter stockings, caused quite a stir online when a number of netizens noticed that it got "liked" by @franciscus, Pontiff's official Instagram account.
The "like" was promptly removed the following day, after the incident gained widespread publicity.
Meanwhile, Garibotto herself has remarked that "at least" she is "going to heaven" as she commented on the situation.
