Suspected Cannibal Busted After Pile of Human Bones Found in Berlin Suburb

A 44-year old man has been arrested by police in Berlin on suspicion of cannibalism, after a pile of bones was discovered in one of the city's suburbs.
The man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 44-year-old man in Berlin in September, with prosecutors saying that they are "investigating at full speed to shed light on the sexual murder with suspicion of a cannibalistic background".
While the German authorities did not name the suspect, Bild newspaper reportedly identified him as one Stefan R., a high school maths and chemistry teacher.
The bones were discovered in Pankow district on November 8, with forensic analysis later showing them to be the victim's, identified as Stefan T., with police saying that further forensic investigations led them to the suspect.
"Based on the bones found, which were completely stripped of flesh, and further evidence, we strongly suspect that Stefan T. was the victim of a cannibal," a police officer told Bild.
The investigators also reportedly discovered a large empty fridge at the suspect's cellar, and obtained chats from "an online platform where the victim and the suspect had arranged to meet".
The victim reportedly went missing in September, with police publishing his photo and seeking "information from the public", to no avail.
All comments
Show new comments (0)