Several People Reportedly Injured in Stabbing Attack in Germany's Oberhausen

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack on Thursday in the area of Arndtstrasse of Oberhausen, Germany, WAZ reported, citing local police.
According to the report, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. local time.
Those injured were reportedly taken to the intensive care unit in a hospital. The perpetrator, who, according to the report, is currently in custody, was also injured and received medical care.
"As things stand at the moment, we assume that those affected have stab wounds," police spokesman Christoph Wickhorst told WAZ.
The motives behind the attack remain unclear, and the precise number of those injured was not also detailed in the report.
The investigation into the incident has been launched, WAZ noted.
