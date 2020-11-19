Russia to Consider Norway's Growing Militarisation in Own Defence Plans, Foreign Ministry Says

"Norwegian leadership's claims that they want to maintain good relationship with Moscow go against the actual destructive strategy to contain Russia. Of course, we will be forced to consider these actions when planning our national security strategy", Zakharova told a briefing.
Norway's defence strategy, purchases and infrastructure upgrade all have anti-Russian motives, Zakharova said, adding that Russia was often chosen as an imaginary enemy in drills that Norway held with other countries.
Norway is becoming a setting stage for NATO to enter the Arctic, Zakharova said, citing the plan to place the alliance's submarines in the civilian port of Tromso.
Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen presented a revised version of the long-term defence plan in October according to which the government will spend NOK 8.3 billion ($890 billion) more on the Armed Forces until 2021 and NOK 16.5 billion (nearly $1.8 billion) more until 2028.
