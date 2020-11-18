German Parliament Adopts Amendments to Law on Protection Against Infections Amid COVID Protests

The German parliament has adopted amendments to a law on protection against infections amid large-scale demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions. 415 legislators voted in favour of the amendments, 236 voted against, while 8 lawmakers abstained.
Protests have been going on in the capital Berlin since early morning, with police saying that between 5,000 and 10,000 demonstrators are taking part in the rally. The protesters called on lawmakers not to vote for the amendments, which they say infringe people’s rights.
Police have used tear gas and water cannons to stop the demonstrators who tried to approach the parliament building.
Der Wasserspaß hat begonnen #b1811 #Wasserwerfer pic.twitter.com/0zTQKbqTsH— Valentin N. (@neukamp_v) November 18, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)