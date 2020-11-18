Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesters in Berlin - Photo, Video

Police in Berlin have used water cannons against protesters, who gathered earlier in the day near the Brandenburg Gate to protest a law that underpins COVID-19 restrictions.
#JUSTIN : #Police use water cannons against protesters in #Berlin.#b1811 #Berlin1811 #policebrutality pic.twitter.com/zdxFgHZm1q— ज़ाहिद अब्बास ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) November 18, 2020
The protest was sparked by news of the German parliament's plan to adopt a law to provide a legal basis for the implementation of such COVID-19 restrictions as social distancing, requirements to wear masks, and regulate the work of vaccination centres.
#Berlin now police using water cannons against #covidiots rally #b1811 https://t.co/3cHawQ9qbA— Ωμέγα-citr0 😷 (@Citr0nella) November 18, 2020
Protesters, who object to the measures, have been demanding access to the parliament building, where Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to speak on Wednesday.
#1233 #B1811 pic.twitter.com/fyEYoZXazW— Daniel Lücking (@DanielLuecking) November 18, 2020
Policemen have blocked all routes to government buildings and limited exit from the Brandenburger Tor underground station.
Hier von oben. https://t.co/DWAXG3p3Jv— Sandra (@FrSanHG) November 18, 2020
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Germany has confirmed 815,746 COVID-19 cases, with 12,814 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 14,419 new infections.
Germany has already closed bars, restaurants, and other public places to limit contact between citizens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged citizens to stay at home to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.
