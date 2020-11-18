Register
05:14 GMT18 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen

    Finnish Police Accused of Victim Blaming Over Instructional Video on Intimate Images

    © AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080742107_0:128:3071:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_0903a0707c582d69941c2620e4adc1a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011181081198715-finnish-police-accused-of-victim-blaming-over-instructional-video-on-intimate-images/

    In the video by the Finnish police, viewers were urged to think twice before posting sensitive photos online or even before taking them at all. Many found this amounted to victim blaming and totally ignored the role of the culprit.

    The National Bureau of Investigation has landed in hot water over an instructional video published on TikTok cautioning people not to share intimate images. Critics found it places the blame on the victims of illegally shared images and so-called "revenge porn" rather than the perpetrators.

    In its video, the central investigation authority of the Finnish police illustrated how intimate images posted by a couple could end up being shared indiscriminately. At the end of the video, viewers were urged to think twice before sending delicate photos to anyone or even before taking them at all. "The picture should not have been sent to anyone whatsoever, and it would have been better not to even take the photo in the first place", the narrator said.

    In response, hundreds of commenters accused the Finnish police of victim blaming. Many found it outrageous that the video only focused on the actions of the victims, rather than those who share their content without consent. Others called for the police to simply explain that sharing other people's images or videos is not only wrong, but criminal. Still others called the video "unfortunate" and suggested that it wouldn't "lower the threshold" to seek help from officials "if this is their message".

    Nea Lundström, one of the founders and active members of the campaign "Not our shame" that seeks to protect the victims of sexual crimes, was particularly appalled.

    "The video is a clear indication of how a person who has been the victim of a sexual crime is still being accused in society. It is an indication of how we are still trying to restrict and suppress sexuality in the 2020s", Lundström told the newspaper Iltalehti.

    In response, the NBI's communications unit explained that the video was meant as a warning to young people that after posting a photo, they may not be able to control its onward distribution and that it may never disappear after going online.

    Subsequently, a new video appeared on the NBI's TikTok account, which included a warning that illegally disseminating photos could lead to charges of defamation, invasion of privacy, or dissemination of indecent images. Victims are advised to always file a criminal complaint in these cases.

    In recent weeks, Finnish officials have been updating the country's legislation, broadening the definition of sexual harassment. The punishment for sending unsolicited images could thus range from a fine to prison sentence, depending on the severity and the scope of the crime. Various studies have revealed the prevalence of online harassment, including uncalled-for sexual images.

    Related:

    Finnish Prime Minister Divides Compatriots With No-Bra Cleavage Photo
    Finland to Name Its Northern Lights as Tourist Gimmick
    Outrage as Finnish Court Orders Man to Pay Alimony for Child That Resulted From His Wife Cheating
    Finland May Impose Six-Month Prison Sentence for Sending Unsolicited Sexual Images
    Finnish Military Removes Training Material Equating Homosexuality With Mental Illness
    No Country for Old Men: Finnish Male Politicians Complain of Gender Bias
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, Victim Blaming, TikTok, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse