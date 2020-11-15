RIA Novosti Reporter Arrested While Covering Protest in Minsk

Dozens of anti-government protesters were seen taken away in police vans after trying to assemble in a yard near a central metro station in Minsk, dubbed "Square of Change."
The reporter, who was accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to work in the country, sent a message to the RIA Novosti news agency saying she was being held in custody together with two reporters from other Russian news agencies.
Commenting on the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that the Russian embassy in Minsk is currently addressing the detentions of Russian journalists covering anti-government protests in the Belarusian capital.
