Erdogan Calls for Cyprus Talks Based on 'Two Separate States'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the self-proclaimed Republic of Northern Cyprus on Sunday, delivering a speech addressing the situation in the region. The politician stated that Ankara can't tolerate "diplomatic games" when it comes to Mediterranean offshore exploration any longer, while also expressing his view on the future of the island.
"There are two peoples and two separate states in Cyprus", Erdogan stated. "There must be talks for a solution on the basis of two separate states".
Turkey has been engaged in a maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean, which contains considerable gas deposits.
The European Union has warned Ankara about possible sanctions if Turkish vessels continue offshore operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, but Turkey has responded by declaring that it has every right to exploit those natural resources, also noting that it is protecting the interests of Northern Cyprus.
