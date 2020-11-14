Two Men Killed, One Woman Injured in Cholet Commune in Western France, Report Says

Those killed were found in the middle of the street with their heads bruised. The woman, who is the wife of one of the deceased, was urgently hospitalized, the broadcaster said.
MAINE-ET-LOIRE : Deux morts, retrouvés en pleine rue à Cholet, le crâne fracassé, et une personne grièvement blessée dans une agression à l’arme blanche. Un homme de 35 ans a été interpellé à son domicile (BFMTV / Ouest-France). pic.twitter.com/X05QoXGfH7— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) November 14, 2020
The 83-year-old man was helicoptered to a hospital but died during transportation. His wife, aged 81, was also taken to hospital but her condition is still unknown. The second man, said to be "in his fifties", died due to the injuries, police said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was detained by law enforcement forces at his place of residence. According to preliminary data, he was known to the police in criminal cases.
The motives for the crime are still unknown, the broadcaster added.
