France Holds Commemoration Services for Victims of November 2015 Terrorist Attacks - Photo, Video

"In memory of the injured and murdered victims of the attacks of November 13, 2015," Castex wrote in a series of tweets while attending the scenes of attacks.
Apart from Castex, other top officials including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, and Saint-Denis mayor Mathieu Hanotin participated in commemoration services.
5 years back, a terror attack at #Bataclan and #stadedeFrance killed 130 people from 26 different countries.— Beyond Trends (@BeyondTrends20) November 13, 2020
Our duty is to never forget and fight everyday for our beloved freedom.#venerdi13 #Friday13th #13novembre #Paris pic.twitter.com/BbP8UaDllX
Earlier in November, the city administration cancelled mass memorial ceremonies over the terror acts that occurred on November 13, 2015, due to the worsening epidemiological situation and other Covid-19 restrictions.
Tribute to victims of the 2015 attack at the #Bataclan concert hall, with only a handful of participants due to #COVID19. #ParisAttacks #paris #13Novembre2015 https://t.co/GlpHELKuUf— mike woods (@mawoods) November 13, 2020
Small groups of elected officials and members of associations of victims of the attacks all participated in Friday's services.
A series of coordinated Islamist attacks, which occurred in different parts of the French capital and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis in 2015, claimed a total of 130 lives with another 400 people reportedly injured.
