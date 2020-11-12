Police Launch Operation in Switzerland's Biel After Reports of Shootings - Reports

An eyewitness told the newspaper that he heard at least five shots, as well as saw two people lying on the ground. Reports on social media also suggest that at least two people were shot, their condition is unknown so far.
#Suisse 🇨🇭 | Deux personnes ont été vues au sol après qu’au moins 5 tirs ont été entendus. La police s’est déployée en nombre dans le centre-ville de Bienne dans le canton de Berne. pic.twitter.com/to2FUv0qMC— C O U P S U R E (@COUPSURE) November 12, 2020
Shooting Switzerland— NewsBlog | breaking (@NBbreaking) November 12, 2020
- centre of #Bienne
- 2 people wounded on the ground
- police present
- not clear if terror relatedpic.twitter.com/n3GYrQvc4g
The police in the canton of Bern confirmed to the newspaper that officers were carrying out a special operation. They said one man was stopped in connection with the shooting but did not provide any other details.
The Waffengasse street in Biel is currently cordoned off, the newspaper added.
On Wednesday, police found a dead body in a residential building in Lengnau, which they assume is a victim of a crime.
