Register
18:05 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The first Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighter of the Austrian army lands in Zeltweg, Austria, in this file photo dated Thursday, July 12, 2007.

    Austrian Court Halts Probe Into Possible Fraud, Illegal Lobbying for Eurofighter Purchases

    Markus Leodolter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/21/1058072112_204:0:3492:1850_1200x675_80_0_0_8b7ca1915c5c02fd6bac997b1c33a0f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011121081145215-austrian-court-halts-probe-into-possible-fraud-illegal-lobbying-for-eurofighter-purchases/

    The probe was initiated in 2017, and stemmed from Vienna’s 2003 purchase 15 Eurofighter Typhoons. Authorities alleged that when the planes were delivered in 2007, instead of getting the then-new Tranche 2-series planes, the Air Force received partially-used Tranche 1s. Later, prosecutors discovered what they said was illegal lobbying by Airbus.

    A Vienna appeals court has struck down the Austrian state’s appeal of a decision by a lower court to halt a criminal investigation into alleged fraud by Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium relating to the Air Force’s 2 billion euro purchase of over a dozen Typhoon fighters.

    Prosecutors launched their appeal after a Vienna court ruled to end the fraud investigation in late April, citing insufficient evidence.

    In a statement on the appeal court’s decision, the office of Austrian chief legal counsel Wolfgang Peschorn indicated that the state had failed to provide sufficient proof of any wrongdoing.

    “With that, all criminal investigations in Austria that were initiated as a result of the criminal complaint in 2017 on suspicion of fraud in connection with the Eurofighter purchase have now been brought to an end,” Peschorn’s office announced, its statement cited by Reuters.

    Vienna held parliamentary inquiries against Airbus and Eurofighter which later morphed into a criminal complaint after discovering that the Tranche 2 fighters it thought it ordered for 109 million euros apiece turned out to be older, partially used Tranche 1s which cost Austria 114 million euros each. Investigators later claimed that Eurofighter had spent up to 100 million euros to lobby officials to pick the planes for the state order.

    Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner, appointed to her post in January 2020, has calculated that Vienna may have overpaid 183 million euros for the planes.

    An Indian Air Force pilot gets out of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020
    ADNAN ABIDI
    Why India Chose France's More Expensive Rafale Jets Over the Eurofighter Typhoon
    In 2017, the Defence Ministry had announced plans to scrap their Eurofighter Typhoon fleet by 2020, citing exorbitant operational costs, but has apparently failed to find a replacement so far.

    In February, a German court ordered Airbus to pay 81.25 million euros in penalties following the completion of a corruption probe related to the Austrian Eurofighter deal.

    Eurofighter GmbH is headquartered in Bavaria, and coordinates the design, production and upgrade of the Eurofighter Typhoon series of fighter aircraft. The Eurofighter programme consists of four partner nations and their respective defence firms, including Airbus Defence and Space (Germany and Spain), BAE Systems (the UK), and Leonardo (Italy).

    In a related development, Airbus announced Wednesday that it had secured a contract to deliver 38 new Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Germany’s Luftwaffe. Germany already operates 141 Typhoons, with the newly ordered planes expected to replace older Tranche 1s.

    Related:

    MiG 29, Eurofighter Typhoon Vying for Supremacy As India, Oman Begin Joint Air Exercise
    Germany’s Luftwaffe Looks to Replace Tornado Aircraft With Eurofighters, Super Hornets
    Why India Chose France's More Expensive Rafale Jets Over the Eurofighter Typhoon
    German MPs Greenlight $6 Bln Contract on Purchase of Advanced Eurofighter Warplanes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse