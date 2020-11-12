French Interior Minister Calls For Observing Virus-Related Restrictions Amid Violations

The French government has introduced a general stay-at-home regime on 30 October amid the surge in COVID-19 infection rate since early fall. The daily count of over 86,000 fresh cases registered on 7 November is confirmed to be the highest in France since the pandemic occurred.
Darmanin took to Twitter to call on the citizens to take the restrictions seriously.
RESPECT DU CONFINEMENT— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 12, 2020
Entre le 30 octobre et le 9 novembre inclus :
👉88 455 PV établis dont 27 094 en Ile-de-France.
👉315 verbalisations concernent l’ouverture irrégulière d’établissements recevant du public.
"RESPECT FOR LOCKDOWN. Between October 30 and November 9 inclusive : 88 455 PV [protocols of non-compliance with the COVID-19 measures] were confirmed, of which 27 094 [are] in Ile-de-France, 315 [cases] concern the irregular opening of establishments to the public," Darmanin tweeted.
Within the framework of the lockdown, the authorities have ordered closures of non-essential businesses and stores, cafes, gyms and other public places. However, some companies will benefit from the state-sponsored partial unemployment program that partially covers the wages of their employees.
As of Thursday, France confirmed 1,914,919 COVID-19 cases and 42,599 related fatalities.
