11:01 GMT12 November 2020
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas answers reporters as he attends the Paris Peace Forum, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in Paris

    Germany: Common European Security Cannot be Achieved Without Russia

    The annual two-day Paris Peace Forum kicked off in the French capital on Wednesday. This is the third time it has met and one of today's discussions is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Paris Charter and the prospects of security architecture in Europe.

    Members of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe must be ready to promote the idea of joint security with Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

    According to the minister who spoke at Paris Peace Forum, the arms control issue is currently in a deplorable state, adding that US-Russia talks on nuclear disarmament could open up prospects for European dialogue on peace and security.

    "This is our chance to promote the idea of joint European security, the security that can be achieved without Russia or even against Russia," Maas said, adding that Europe had to agree on a common stance regarding Russia.

    Joe Biden, who was declared winner of the US presidential election by the media, relies on power regarding Moscow, Maas said.

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona. The museum is located in a preserved Titan II ICBM launch complex and is devoted to educating visitors about the Cold War and the Titan II missile's contribution as a nuclear deterrent.
    © AFP 2020 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Russia Rejects US Proposals on New START Verification, Ryabkov Says

    Biden earlier stated that he intended to prolong the New START, the only remaining arms control agreement between the US and Russia, if he wins the election.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in October extending the New START treaty, which expires in 2021, for one year without any preconditions, noting that a world without any accord regulating arms would represent a full-blown threat.

    Tags:
    Russia, Europe, security, Heiko Maas, Germany
