Register
13:53 GMT08 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

    French Foreign Minister Visits Egypt to Ease Tensions Between Paris and Muslim World

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105556/84/1055568412_0:222:2850:1826_1199x675_80_0_0_a4da62974ee644cb4a2d7b9ba607bde2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011081081093359-french-foreign-minister-visits-egypt-to-ease-tensions-between-paris-and-muslim-world/

    Relations between France and Muslim countries have soured since President Emmanuel Macron condemned the gruesome murder of a French schoolteacher in a Paris suburb and vowed to fight radical Islam and Islamist separatism.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has arrived in Egypt in a bid to ease tensions between Paris and the Muslim world. The official "will pursue the appeasement process" set out by President Macron, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    A diplomatic source, who spoke with the news agency Agence France Press said the foreign minister would meet Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, his counterpart Sameh Shoukry, and Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, a prestigious title in Egypt.

    Last month, Ahmed al-Tayeb denounced statements about Islamist separatism made by President Emmanuel Macron as "racist" and said the French president was spreading "hate speech". He also called on the international community to criminalise anti-Muslim actions.

    During a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian addressed the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, saying France respects Islam, but strongly condemns calls for a boycott that were made in response to President Macron's statements.

    Relations between Paris and the Muslim world became strained last month. At the beginning of October, President Macron spoke about the government's plans to introduce new measures aimed at tackling what he described as "Islamist separatism" and defending secular values. He said Islamist separatism posed a danger to France because it creates a "counter-society" and holds its laws above all others.

    "Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country", the Macron said.

    The measures announced by the French president include:

    • control over the financing of mosques and religious organisations in France;
    • suspension of programmes on hosting imams from foreign countries;
    • monitoring of sports organisations and other programmes to prevent them from becoming a front for Islamist teaching.

    The statements and the proposed measures raised eyebrows in the Muslim world and many criticised France for attempting to supress Islam in the country.

    However, it's not these remarks that put Paris on a collision course with the Muslim world, but Macron's statements about the murder of a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb on 16 October. Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old immigrant, who learned that the teacher had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during classes dedicated to freedom of speech.

    Islam's holy book, the Quran, doesn't say anything about depictions of Allah or the Prophet Muhammad, nevertheless for many Muslims the issue is a taboo, while satire about the religion is considered blasphemous and in some countries is punishable by death.

    French soldiers patrol near the Saint Gery church in Cambrai as the country has raised the security alert for its territory to the highest level after the knife attack in the city of Nice, France, November 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
    Islamism: How NATO Cold War Tool Boomeranged on EU & Why Europe Should Team Up With Russia, China

    Macron has strongly condemned the murder of Paty, which he described as a terrorist attack and defended the right to publish and use cartoons, saying it is protected under France's right to free speech.

    These statements caused an uproar in many Muslim countries, with the leaders of Pakistan and Turkey fiercely criticising Macron's rhetoric. The Turkish president called for a boycott of French goods and said Muslims are being subjected to a "lynching campaign similar to that against Jews in Europe".

    Following the row several terrorist attacks occurred inside and outside France.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi cautioned against linking Muslims to Islamist extremists. "In a world of 1.5 billion Muslims, what percentage of them do you think are extremists", he said.

    Tags:
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emmanuel Macron, Islam, freedom of speech, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse