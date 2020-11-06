Over Half of Young French Muslims Prefer Sharia Law to Laws of French Republic, Poll Finds

French President Emmanuel Macron stepped up efforts to combat Islamist ideology in recent weeks in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks across multiple French cities. This week, responding to criticism from a UK paper that his efforts might “stigmatize” France’s Muslim community, Macron stressed that his gripe was with Islamism, not Islam.

Over half of French Muslims under the age of 25 believe that Sharia law is more important than French law, fresh polling by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) has found.

According to the institute, 57 percent of its sample French Muslims under 25 put Sharia law above the laws of the French Republic, with the figure said to have risen by 10 points from 47 percent in 2016. By comparison, only 15 percent of self-identified French Catholics believe the rules of their religion should come ahead of the state’s laws.

Young Muslims also appear to be more religious than French Muslims generally. When the latter were taken into account, only 38 percent expressed support for the idea of the superiority of Sharia law.

66 percent of French Muslims also expressed opposition to teachers showing caricatures of religious figures to their pupils, while 80 percent of Catholics supporting teachers’ right to do so. 44 percent of Muslims supported the prohibiting of religious symbols in public educational institutions.

Muslims and Catholics also divided in their views on the idea of separate hours for women in public swimming pools, with 81 percent of Muslims and about 20 percent of Catholics expressing support for the idea. 82 percent of Muslims also expressed support for the study of Arabic in schools, with 18 percent of Catholics approving the idea.

Only 34 percent of Muslims supported the dissolution of the Collectif contre l’islamophobie en France and Baraka City, an NGO and charity dissolved by presidential decree for its suspected proximity to radical Islamist and Salafist circles. Prior to its dissolution, Baraka City formally described itself as a “humanitarian and charitable association based on Islamic values” assisting Muslims both in France and abroad. 76 percent of the total of respondents polled by IFOP expressed support for Baraka City’s banning, with 65 percent supporting the dissolution of the CCIF.

The survey’s sample size consisted of 2,034 respondents over the age of 15, including 515 Muslims and 1,000 Catholics.

France is estimated to have about 5.7 million Muslims, who account for about 9 percent of the country’s total population.

Commenting on the poll’s results, Jean-Pierre Sakoun, president of the Secular Republican Committee, an association promoting secularism in the French public debate, said the survey “confirms what we already knew, [that] the demand for a particular status with particular rights is progressing strongly among French Muslims, especially among young people who favour a communitarian model.”

According to Sakoun, the results show that French institutions, including schools, “are struggling to assert the qualities of secularism in terms of civil peace, collective freedom and individual emancipation.”

Interfaith Tensions Mount

French authorities have launched a campaign against terrorism and “Islamist separatism” following last month’s series of Islamist terrorist attacks in Nice, Lyon and Paris, including the gruesome beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teenager in Paris on October 16, and an October 29 stabbing attack at a church in Nice, southern France. Paty was killed outside the school where he taught after showing his pupils a cartoon the Prophet Muhammad, which he used as a teaching aid for a lesson on freedom of speech.

President Macron condemned Paty’s killing as a “typical Islamist terrorist attack” and an “attack on the French nation as a whole” and promised that the country would not flinch from its values of secularism and free speech.

On Thursday, Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed joining forces to combat radical Islamism in Europe, with Kurz, whose country suffered its own terrorist incident in Vienna on November 2, expressing his support for “a European front in the war on Islamism.”

Macron has been denounced in Muslim countries for his stance in the aftermath of October’s attacks, with Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan blasting him as a ‘warmonger against Islam’ who should have his mental health checked for his “obsession” with Muslims. Turkey and other Muslim nations have also urged citizens to boycott French goods.

This week, the London-based newspaper The Financial Times accused Macron of creating a “hostile environment” for French Muslims and erroneously misinterpreted his condemnation of “Islamist separatism” as “Islamic separatism.” The error prompted Macron to send a letter to the editor, in which he emphasized that France’s fight was against fanaticism, violent extremism and “Islamist separatism, never Islam.” FT has since removed the offending article.

France announced measures Thursday to strengthen Schengen Area border controls. Also Thursday, French media reported that authorities had opened more than 180 investigations into suspected violent extremism since Paty’s October 16 killing.