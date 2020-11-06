Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Plans For Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Production

"In the evening of 5 November 2020, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. The parties discussed topical issues of cooperation in trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres. In addition, they exchanged information on the progress of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and preparations for its production in the Republic of Belarus", the statement, released on Facebook, says.
The press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed support for Lukashenko’s proposal to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus, with the use of Russian technology.
The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 48.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
