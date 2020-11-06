Register
08:34 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Danish street

    Denmark Locks Down Entire Region in Response to Coronavirus Mutation

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Nigel Swales / Odense
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (236)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106076/38/1060763872_0:6:1200:681_1200x675_80_0_0_0321cc786e9654a98a1c5103676554b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011061081044926-denmark-locks-down-entire-region-in-response-to-coronavirus-mutation/

    The restrictions, which were called “completely extraordinary” by the nation's prime minister, will be applied to over 280,000 people in the north of Denmark.

    Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced special restrictions in the province of North Jutland after a mutated version of the novel coronavirus which had originated at mink farms was found in humans.

    Copenhagen warned that the mutation responds more weakly to antibodies and could therefore threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.

    “From tonight, citizens in seven areas of North Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Frederiksen said at conference. “We are asking you in North Jutland to do something completely extraordinary,” she said, talking of a “real closure”. “The eyes of the world are upon us,” she concluded, as quoted by the newspaper Altinget.

    Frederiksen compared this to 11 March, the day the coronavirus crisis erupted in Denmark. The prime minister herself went into self-isolation mode earlier this week after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

    All in all, 280,000 people live in the seven affected municipalities. Visits from outside of the region will be restricted, while bars and restaurants will also be closed. Public transport will be stopped as well.

    Culture and sporting facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, zoos, theatres, museums, libraries and cinemas will all be shut down, though outdoor exercise areas will be allowed to remain open.

    School children in the seven municipalities, in grades five through eight, will be sent home and take lessons remotely. Youth education, including exams, will be conducted entirely online and attendance at higher education such as universities will be reduced by 50 percent.

    The regional health authority also stated it was preparing to mass-test all the residents in the affected areas.

    Earlier this week, Denmark, the world's largest exporter of mink fur, announced the culling of all farmed mink in the country – numbering between 15 and 17 million and spread over thousands of farms – following the discovery of a mutation that can be transmitted to humans.

    The mutation has already been detected in 12 people, 11 of them in North Jutland.

    Frederiksen stressed that she cannot rule out that similar restrictions may be introduced in other parts of the country if the infection continues to spread. The mutated virus has already been detected in a nursing home resident in Zealand. It remain unclear though how the person became infected.

    Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Denmark has seen 51,753 Covid-19 cases and 733 deaths, reaching a daily record of over 1,300 cases in early November.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (236)

    Related:

    Christmas Parties Under Threat as Denmark's COVID-19 Cases Reach Record High
    The Great Cull: Denmark to Put Down All of Its Farmed Mink Over Mutated Coronavirus
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse