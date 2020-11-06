Register
07:00 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Finnish Nasal Covid-19 Vaccine Yields Promising Results Amid Funding Issues

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1c/1080901674_168:0:1920:986_1200x675_80_0_0_6bf78c44d9362c739cb81c6447ab8220.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011061081043577-finnish-nasal-covid-19-vaccine-yields-promising-results-amid-funding-issues/

    With the ambition of preventing the infection entirely, if successful, the Finnish vaccine may have an edge over competitors, as, for instance, Swedish-British Astra Zeneca said it would consider its own effort a success if vaccinated people simply developed less symptoms than unvaccinated ones.

    The Finnish vaccine project against the novel coronavirus has generated a positive immune response in mice and is poised to move on to the second phase of animal testing.

    “The animal tests have progressed well. We’ve been able to generate a very good immune response”, Kalle Saksela, a professor of virology at the University of Helsinki, told the medical news outlet Mediuutiset. “We’re very pleased,” Saskela added, suggesting that his team chose the right delivery method.

    The vaccine, developed by Saskela's newly-founded Rokote Laboratories, is administered as a nasal spray meant to produce higher concentrations of antibodies. Subsequent tests indicated a presence of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies that are found in blood and on mucous membranes and are able to prevent the infection entirely.

    This would theoretically mark a major improvement over competitors such as Swedish-British Astra Zeneca, which said it would consider its own vaccine a success if vaccinated people developed simply less symptoms than unvaccinated ones.

    “I assume that the general understanding is that a vaccine’s task is to prevent an infection. But is it wise to set the bar so low just because you’re in a hurry?” Saksela mused.

    So far, however, funding has been a major hurdle. Saksela admitted that this had proved to be a tough nut to crack.

    “As a researcher, I was thinking probably a bit naively that as long as we do our part and develop a promising preform and demonstrate its efficacy tentatively, researchers, decision-makers and regulators in a country as small as this would take it upon themselves to push forward a national project like this. Maybe it was a bit of a surprise or disappointment to me that that’s now how these things move forward.”

    Ultimately, the crew was allotted support from the Academy of Finland, which is expected to suffice up until early-phase human tests. The clinical trials are presently expected to start at the end of the year and conclude in the first half of next year.

    The final phase of the process would require an extra €50 million (over $59 million) in funding. The last phase won't start earlier than the beginning of next summer and yield a ready Finnish vaccine no earlier than next autumn, estimated Saksela.

    Nasal vaccines are also currently being developed at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. According to Saxila, the vaccine being developed in Alabama in particular is very similar to the Finnish one. Pasi Kemppainen, another co-founder of Rokote Laboratories, stressed that their team is not behind competitors, and “in some regards even ahead in the approval process”.

    Russia has so far granted two coronavirus vaccines regulatory approval and is bracing for mass vaccination by the end of the year. The two vaccines are Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow and EpiVakKorona by the Vector Research Centre in Novosibirsk.

    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse