15:48 GMT05 November 2020
    France’s Macron Blasts FT for ‘Distorting’ His Words on Islamist Separatism

    Europe
    by
    The French president got into a spat with the London-based newspaper after an article published by the outlet Tuesday erroneously called his condemnation of “Islamist separatism” “Islamic separatism,” and suggested that such rhetoric could risk creating a “hostile environment” for French Muslims. The article in question has since been removed.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to the editor of the Financial Times, clarifying his stance toward French Muslims after the newspaper accused him of “stigmatizing” the minority community “for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion toward them.”

    “Let us not nurture ignorance by distorting the words of a head of state. We know only too well where that can lead,” Macron tweeted early Thursday morning, linking to his response, which was published by the newspaper.

    “I will not allow anybody to claim that France, or its government, is fostering racism against Muslims,” he wrote in his response. France, Macron suggested, was in a fight against “Islamist separatism, never Islam.”

    Listing of a series of Islamist terror attacks France has witnessed over the past five years, Macron indicated that there are unfortunately still “certain districts” in France and online which become “terrorist breeding grounds” where “small girls wear full veil and are raised to hate our values.”

    “This is what France is fighting against…hatred and death that threaten its children – never against Islam. We oppose deception, fanaticism, violent extremism. Not a religion,” the president added.

    France Slams 'Declarations of Violence' by Turkey's Erdogan, Hints at Sanctions Amid Bitter Row
    Macron recalled recent religious radicalism-driven attacks in Paris, including those on the editorial staff of the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper in 2015, a stabbing attack outside the paper’s former offices in September 2020, as well as the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teen on October 16 and the knife attack outside a church in the city of Nice on October 29.

    Paty was killed after showing his class a caricature of Mohammad, which he used as a teaching aid for a lecture about freedom of speech. Macron sparked a wave of protests and calls to boycott French goods across the Muslim World last month after praising Paty and vowing that France would never renounce its freedom of speech laws for ‘blasphemous’ content.

    In his response to FT, Macron reiterated that France would not waiver from its support for the freedom of expression, as well as “the right to believe or not to believe and a certain way of life.”

    FT later removed the questionable article from its website, saying it made the decision to do so “after it emerged that it contained factual errors.”

    Paris Tightens Border Controls

    On Thursday, Macron announced that Paris would strength border controls within the visa-free Schengen area amid a heightened threat of terrorism, with additional controls to be set up to target would-be illegal immigrants and migrant-trafficking networks, which the president said often have links to terrorist groups.

    France Will 'Strongly' Boost Control at Schengen Borders Amid Terrorist Threat, Macron Says
    Earlier in the day, French media reported that Paris had opened some 187 investigations into suspected violent extremism since Samuel Paty’s death.

    On Monday, a separate media report indicated that al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb* had threatened Macron and suggested that the killing of anyone who “insults the Prophet” Mohammed was the “right of each and every Muslim.”

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

