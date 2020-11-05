MH17 Hearing Continues in the Netherlands

Live from Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands, where the MH17 criminal trial has resumed at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS).
The trial of four people implicated in the 2014 downing of flight MH17 in Ukraine, which began in March and resumed in the Netherlands' Schiphol Judicial Complex on Tuesday, is still hearing defence submissions concerning evidence.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard.
The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which claim that the plane was hit by a Russian Buk missile.
Russia, which conducted its own investigation, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the aircraft was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.
