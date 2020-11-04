Austrian Interior Minister: All Those Held in Connection to Vienna Attack Have Migration Background

All those detained in connection with Monday's terror attack have an migration background, and some are foreign nationals, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Nehammer also indicated that the arrested persons were between the ages of 18-28, and are under investigation for suspected involvement in a terrorist organization. Police earlier reported that at least 14 people had been detained in Austria following raids on 18 separate locations.
The interior minister added that over a terabyte-worth of video evidence of the attack from eyewitnesses confirms the lone attacker theory, as well as the brutality and cruelty with which the attacks took place.
Nehammer also reported that Slovak officials had informed the Austrian side of the possible purchase of ammunition by the terror suspect inside Slovakia, and said that "something went wrong" and that an "apparent miscommunication" took place between Austrian agencies after the intelligence was received.
"In the last few hours information has come to light that some time prior to the terror attack, Slovakian intelligence intelligence BVT [Austrian intelligence] about the attacker. The information was that he wanted to get ammunition," Nehammer said.
The minister blamed the current government's predecessor for damaging the capabilities of Austria's domestic intelligence agency.
Nehammer also reiterated that the attacker had fooled Austria's deradicalization programme "perfectly," leading to his early release from custody late last year.
