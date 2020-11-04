Mourners Gather for Vigil in Vienna Following Terrorist Attack

Sputnik comes to you live from Vienna as a vigil takes place for the victims of Monday evening's deadly attack that left four people dead.
The gunman opened fire just before a new coronavirus lockdown came into effect.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced later that the attacker was a supporter of the Daesh* terrorist organisation. Later, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, according to media reports.
The shootings in Vienna come as France is still reeling from several attacks, including in Nice's Notre Dame Basilica in late October.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
