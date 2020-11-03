Register
23:51 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers are seen near the French consulate in Zurich, Switzerland October 30, 2020.

    Terrorist Threat in Switzerland High, No Data About Possible Attacks, Intelligence Service Says

    © REUTERS / ARND WIEGMANN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080977215_0:105:3180:1893_1200x675_80_0_0_ef029bdabab35aa1c7d7a8aeb46246a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011031080977335-terrorist-threat-in-switzerland-high-no-data-about-possible-attacks-intelligence-service-says/

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - A terrorist threat in Switzerland remains high, but there is no information regarding an actual attack, Isabelle Graber, a spokeswoman for the country's Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), told Sputnik.

    "The attacks in Vienna and Nice confirm the forecasts of the Federal Intelligence Service. The terrorist threat in Switzerland remains high. At present, intelligence does not have specific information about possible attacks in Switzerland," Graber said.

    According to Graber, isolated acts of violence may nonetheless be committed in the country by radical or mentally unbalanced individuals. A reaction by aggressive right-wing extremists toward members or symbols of Muslim or Jewish communities present in Switzerland is also possible.

    A series of gun attacks left four dead and 22 injured in the Austrian capital of Vienna late on Monday. An assailant, who was shot dead by police, was reportedly a supporter of the Daesh* terror group. The Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed that another participant in the gun rampage in the capital was arrested and identified as 20-year-old Albanian Kujtim Fejzulai, whose family had moved from the North Macedonian city of Tetovo to Vienna.

    Earlier on Tuesday, police of the city of Winterthur said that two Swiss citizens, 18 and 24 years old, were arrested in the Swiss canton of Zurich in connection with the terrorist attack in Vienna.

    In mid-October, France was shaken by a number of attacks across the country including the beheading of a French teacher by a radicalized Muslim teenager. Another terrorist attack was carried out on a church in the southern city of Nice, leaving three dead.

    *Daesh is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many countries around the world.

    Related:

    'Conflict Between Civilisation & Barbarism': Sebastian Kurz Vows to Fight Terror After Vienna Attack
    Vienna Terror Incident: Everyone is a Target, Extremism is Attacking Anyone, Chief Rabbi Says
    Situation in Central Vienna After Attacks - Video
    What We Know So Far About the Perpetrators of the Vienna Terror Attack
    Vienna Attacks: Turkish MMA Fighter Wounded While Helping Injured People After Deadly Shooting
    Tags:
    intelligence services, threat, terrorism, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse