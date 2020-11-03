Central Rail Station in Utrecht Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Situation', Police Look For Suspect

Central rail station in the city of Utrecht in Netherlands was evacuated on Tuesday due to what was described by the police as "suspicious situation".
Police said that the officers are looking for a "person on the train" without providing any additional details.
"Following a suspicious situation in a train #Utrecht#CS train traffic was blocked and the station was cleared. The police are looking for a person on the train", Utrecht police department tweeted.
Naar aanleiding van een verdachte situatie in een trein op #Utrecht #CS is het treinverkeer gestremd en het station ontruimd. De politie zoekt in de trein naar een persoon.— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) November 3, 2020
A video was shared in social media, allegedly showing a team of explosive experts arriving at the rail station.
