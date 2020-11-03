Register
12:24 GMT03 November 2020
    What We Know So Far About the Perpetrators of the Vienna Terror Attack

    Vienna was rocked by a series of shooting incidents on Monday, with four people killed and 17 injured after heavily armed gunmen opened fire across six locations. Confirming that the attacks were acts of Islamist terror, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz promised to fight the terrorists in what he described as a “battle between civilization and barbarism.”

    • One perpetrator of Monday’s gun attacks in Vienna was shot and killed and authorities believe at least one remains on the run, with police carrying out a manhunt.
    • Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced early Tuesday morning that the suspect who had been killed was an “Islamist terrorist…sympathetic to ISIS.”*
    • Austrian media later revealed that the dead suspect was one Kurtin S, a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual national with Albanian roots born and raised in Vienna.
    • According to investigative journalist and Falter newspaper editor-in-chief Florian Klenk, Mr. Kurtin S. had been monitored by Austrian authorities after joining about 90 other Islamists who sought to travel to Syria illegally to join the fight against that country’s secular government. Police foiled the suspect’s attempt to head to the war-torn Middle Eastern country, landing him an eight month prison sentence which was later shortened under Austria’s juvenile laws, allowing him to be released in December 2019. Police reportedly deemed the suspect incapable of planning an attack in the Austrian capital.
    • Armed with an automatic rifle, pistol and machete, Kurtin S was reportedly killed at 8:09 pm local time, just nine minutes after beginning his rampage. The perpetrator was shot by a member of the WEGA special police unit. Police later carried out a search of his apartment.
    • Austrian police, including the Interior Ministry’s EKO Cobra tactical unit and WEGA continue to hunt for at least one other suspected attacker, who posted images of himself with an assault rifle, handgun and knife and pledged his allegiance to Daesh (ISIS) on his Instagram page. The manhunt has reportedly included intensifying control of the German-Austrian border, as well as a raid on at least one address in St. Polten, Lower Austria, with the address thought to have been obtained during the search of Kurtin S’s apartment. Further raids are expected, according to the Kurier newspaper.
    Policemen guard the area on November 3, 2020 close to a crime scene in Vienna after a shooting. - A huge manhunt was under way Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after gunmen opened fire on November 2, 2020 at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a repulsive terror attack.
    Policemen guard the area on November 3, 2020 close to a crime scene in Vienna after a shooting. - A huge manhunt was under way Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after gunmen opened fire on November 2, 2020 at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least four people in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack".
    • Speaking to oe24 on Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Nehammer reiterated that police are currently assuming that there was at least one other perpetrator.
    • The terror attack on Vienna took place across six locations, including near a synagogue in the city center, and was launched on the final evening before the start of a coronavirus-related curfew stepping into force Tuesday and expected to last until at least the end of November.
    • A total of five people were killed (including the perpetrator) and at least 17 people have been injured, seven of them critically, in Monday’s attacks.
    Police officers aim their weapons on the corner of a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020
    Police officers aim their weapons on the corner of a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020
    • In an address Tuesday morning, Chancellor Kurz confirmed that the Vienna attack had an Islamist terrorist motive, and stressed that his country’s fight against terrorism was “not about a dispute between Christians and Muslims or between Austrians and migrants,” but “a struggle between civilization and barbarism.” Kurz emphasized that Austrians “will not be intimidated by the terrorists,” and would fight “this battle with all determination.”

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

