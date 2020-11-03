Kurz Says Vienna Attack Confirmed to Have Islamist Motive, Austria Will Find the People Behind It

It's been confirmed that the attack in Vienna had an Islamist motive, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, adding that his country will find the people behind the attack.
This is not a conflict between Austrians and immigrants, it's a conflict between civilization and barbarism, Kurz said.
According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, four people died as a result of a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday night.
"We continue to assume that there was at least one criminal. Search activities are ongoing so that we can rule out that there are other criminals," the minister told the OE24.TV broadcaster.
Nehammer did not reveal the perpetrator's identity.
"It was a serious terrorist attack that we have not seen for many years. We have four civilians killed, one criminal killed, it took nine minutes to neutralize a heavily armed criminal," the minister added.
Nehammer also said that there was gunfire at six different locations on Monday night.
Earlier, local authorities said that several perpetrators had been involved in the attack, all of them heavily armed and apparently well-trained.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)