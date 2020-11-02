Graphic Video: Shootings During Vienna Terrorist Attack Captured on Camera

On Monday evening, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that an “obvious terrorist attack” had taken place near a synagogue in downtown Vienna. He noted that the deadly shootings were carried out by several people, some of whom are still at large, as a major police operation is underway. At least 15 are confirmed wounded.

Several videos of the Monday night terrorist attack near a synagogue in the centre of the Austrian capital city of Vienna have been posted on social media.

The videos show different shooting incidents taking place in the streets near Vienna’s main synagogue. Some of the footage shows attackers firing off several shots as they walk around the area.

BREAKING: Reports of a shooting at a #Vienna synagogue with casualties. This is a video from the scene. My heart is caught in my throat and I am praying for all involved. pic.twitter.com/YomV3QBVQj — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 2, 2020

Some videos show the shooters randomly gunning down people in the street.

BREAKING🚨 Terrorists shooting random people in the streets of Vienna. Two reactions: one runs at the sign of danger, the other naively ignores danger & gets shot. Israel supports Turkish president Erdogan's terrorists fighting against Armenia & Syria. pic.twitter.com/mm7Id1HGxk — Syrian Girl 🎗️🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) November 2, 2020

Warning: the following video contains graphic content.

One of the videos shows a person wearing black, apparently a police officer, being shot as he was running with another man also in black.

Warning: the following video contains graphic content.

Breaking: There are initial reports of a shooting at a synagogue in Vienna, Austria. Several people have been injured. pic.twitter.com/aHnk8cEaul — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 2, 2020

Now #Vienna A police officer who was following the attacker has received bullets, footage emerges. #Austria #Viennashooting pic.twitter.com/ChqkdclHu5 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 2, 2020

Other videos show police chasing those who carried out the attack. Police are currently maintaining an intensive presence in central Vienna, as the footage shows.

Aparentemente un atentado de musulmanes en una Sinagoga en Viena.

Hablan de un hombre con explosivos.

Rumores aún. #Wien #Vienna pic.twitter.com/lrwrC8dCJ3 — 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙, 𝖋𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙, 𝖋𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 (@aaronyokheved) November 2, 2020

Video 4 - HAPPENING NOW: Police operation, police looking for suspects, police ask people to avoid the cenrial #Vienna area where shooting happened near #synagogue in #Austia pic.twitter.com/6FNi88v86m — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 2, 2020

Some attackers were captured by police, according to the footage, although Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said he could not confirm reports about the detention of suspects.

Killing all these innocent people unconscientiously and then surrendering as if nothing had happened... I just hate it... It doesn’t felt right... #Vienna #Viennashooting #viyana #wienATTACK #wienna pic.twitter.com/cZQ0pMpjyJ — Musa Kayrak (@musakayrak) November 2, 2020

As of the moment, the “obvious terrorist attack” in downtown Vienna is ongoing and a search for attackers continues, according to the nation's Interior Minister.