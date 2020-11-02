Video: 'Major Police Operation' Launched in Austrian Capital After Several Injured in Gunfire

Police of Vienna launched a "major operation" in the Austrian capital after shots were fired in the city centre, leaving several people injured.
The police also urged citizens to keep away from the area.
"There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on site and check the Situation. We keep you posted on the matter", Vienna police department tweeted.
Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos!— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
After initial report on gunfire near the synagogue at Schwedenplatz in Vienna, Kronen Zeitung later said that the attacker blew himself up.
A policeman was reportedly injured during the attack and is in mortal danger.
According to Kronen, the entire area of the incident has been cordoned off.
Several videos were shared online, showing the alleged moment of the attack and heavy police presence in the area shortly after the incident.
#Wien #Vienna #Austria #Schisserei pic.twitter.com/K22OXLnQh2— Georgia_HGrabar (@GHG19hr) November 2, 2020
Area around Schwedenplatz (across the canal). Area cleared and heavy police presence pic.twitter.com/XdIxSk1p0P— The Autsiders (@TAutsiders) November 2, 2020
People making their way across the bridge away from the area where the shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/gGWt1uzogW— The Autsiders (@TAutsiders) November 2, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
