Moldovan President to Be Elected in Runoff on November 15, CEC After Counting 75% of Votes Says

According to CEC, Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, is leading in the Sunday's election with 36.27 percent of votes. His main rival Maia Sandu, the leader of Action and Solidarity Party and former prime minister, comes second with 31.01 percent of votes.
Dodon noted the good work of the Central Election Commission (CEC) during the presidential election, adding that they were free and democratic.
"As the acting president and a presidential candidate, I want to thank all employees of government agencies, such as the CEC and electoral bureaus. I want to thank the law enforcement officers who ensured free and democratic elections. You have managed to organize the vote in a better way, although there is still a couple of hours of work on the vote counting," Dodon said at a briefing.
Earlier, Sandu said that jointly with her supporters, she had filed more than 300 appeals to the police due to electoral violations.
"We have seen many violations - voters from Transnistria were brought to polling stations. We have filed more than 300 appeals to the district police departments," Sandu said at a press conference.
Sandu noted that she had also appealed to law enforcement agencies to check the attempted bribing of voters, adding that she has evidence of many cases of electoral violations, including photographs.
